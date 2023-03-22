Bond for school construction goes to voters Mar 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — After a lengthy discussion at its meeting March 21, the Town Council voted to send a bond to fund new school construction to voters in June.The bond, which is expected to total $58,538,288, has an estimated interest rate of 4 percent for 25 years with level annual principal payments.Voters will have an opportunity to weigh in on the measure by written ballot on June 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Bar Harbor Town Council Town Government Construction Recommended for you Popular Community mourns death of police officer The Whale lands a new owner Cruise ship suit expected to go to trial in July Critics, fans of housing project face off Island police log for week of March 16 E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition March 16, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.