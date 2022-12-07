Community

Leanne James

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BHBT

MOUNT DESERT — Twelve Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recognized during the bank’s Employee Appreciation Week for their contributions to the organization in 2022. According to the bank, the peer-nominated Brand Behavior Awards are awarded to employees whose behavior exemplifies the bank’s core values of communication, initiative, positivity, professionalism, quality and teamwork.

Keri Denis and Leanne James are the recipients of the Quality Award, which recognizes employees who make sure the bank adheres to the highest quality standards. Denis, assistant vice president senior credit analyst, joined the bank in 2018 and is based in Maine. James, assistant vice president digital marketing manager, also joined the bank in 2018 and is based in Mount Desert.

