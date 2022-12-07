MOUNT DESERT — Twelve Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recognized during the bank’s Employee Appreciation Week for their contributions to the organization in 2022. According to the bank, the peer-nominated Brand Behavior Awards are awarded to employees whose behavior exemplifies the bank’s core values of communication, initiative, positivity, professionalism, quality and teamwork.
Keri Denis and Leanne James are the recipients of the Quality Award, which recognizes employees who make sure the bank adheres to the highest quality standards. Denis, assistant vice president senior credit analyst, joined the bank in 2018 and is based in Maine. James, assistant vice president digital marketing manager, also joined the bank in 2018 and is based in Mount Desert.
Lara Horner and Penny MacFarlane received the Positivity Award, which recognizes employees who create a rewarding and exciting place to work. Horner, senior vice president director of Trust Operations, has been with the bank’s subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management for 24 years and works in the Ellsworth office. MacFarlane, personal banker, has been with the bank for five years and works in the Milford, N.H., office.
Michelle Butler and Heidi Grindle won the Communication Award, which recognizes employees who share the right information clearly and quickly to build great relationships. Butler, customer service specialist, joined the bank in 2021 and works in the customer service center in Newport, N.H. Grindle, accounts payable manager, also joined the bank in 2021 and works in the Ellsworth office.
Mariah-Ann Lunderville and Kara Page took home the Initiative Award, which recognizes employees who continually work to improve the customer experience and team development. Lunderville, customer service specialist, joined the bank in 2020 and works in the customer service center in Newport, N.H. Page, branch relationship manager, has been with the bank for 10 years and works in the Bangor branch located on Main Street.
Deb Johnson and Kim Wright won the Professionalism Award, which recognizes employees who treat others with care and respect. Johnson, vice president regional relationship manager, joined the bank in 2016 and works in the New London, N.H., office. Wright, vice president accounting operations manager, has been with the bank for 34 years and is based in Maine.
Jenna Beal and Heather Brackett received the Teamwork Award, which recognizes employees who build great teams to make positive things happen. Beal, personal banker, has been with the bank for 10 years and works in the Milbridge office. Brackett, retail banking operations system administrator, has been with the bank for eight years and works in the Blue Hill office.