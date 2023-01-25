Benefit dinner in Northeast Harbor Jan 25, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — A community dinner to benefit 10-year-old cancer patient Journey Rose will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.The event will include a silent auction, door prizes, a bake sale and live music by Banned from Eden.The suggested donation is $15 per adult and $5 per child.For more information or to donate, email julia.axtell@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Stories of Stone Barn Farm Northeast Harbor woman helps skater who fell through ice Locals are focal to new eatery Southwest Harbor's oldest resident turns 100 Housing continues to be top issue in Bar Harbor's future E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.