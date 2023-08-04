Beech Hill Road paving postponed until Aug. 7 Aug 4, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — Paving on Beech Hill Road has been postponed until Monday, Aug. 7. The road will reopen once the paving has been finished.The town is replacing the undersized, aging metal culverts that convey Denning Brook under Beech Hill Cross Road near the intersection of Route 102 south of Somesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Somesville Road Closure Beech Hill Road Road Work Recommended for you Popular Old Red Store gets well-deserved recognition Workforce rental houses barged to Great Cranberry New employee housing may be ready next summer Designer Showhouse transforms Hamilton Hill property Acadia seeks operator for Wildwood Stables Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists