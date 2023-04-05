Bar Harbor to look into increased broadband Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The town will move forward to increase broadband in the community.After a presentation from consultant Casco Bay Advisors to the Town Council on Tuesday, the council has asked the company to provide a proposal (both in scope and cost) outlining the next steps.Ideally, according to council members, Casco Bay and the town would work with existing internet providers to expand service while searching for grant funding to offset costs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Town Council Internet Recommended for you Popular Bar Harbor man ordered to serve two years in prison for domestic violence conviction Acadia entrance fees are going up Man charged with sexually assaulting woman he agreed to help New law opens up how parking meter revenue can be used Restaurant brings taste of New Mexico Local Events Digital Edition March 30, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists