Artist to give painting demo Aug. 1 Jul 7, 2023 SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join the Southwest Harbor Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, for a "Painting the Model on the Lawn" demonstration with Judy Taylor at St. John's Church across from the library.Taylor will demonstrate how she lays in a portrait or figure painting using a live model. No registration is necessary, and there is no rain date.