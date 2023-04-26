Anniversary presentation for Great Fire of 1933 to take place May 8 Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Historical Society’s annual general meeting and presentation will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at the Moore Center Auditorium.Society members and the general public are encouraged to attend. There will be a presentation commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Great Fire of 1933 at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Moore Community Center Great Fire Of 1933 Ellsworth Historical Society Recommended for you Popular Dear Donor: May we repurpose your gift? Many hands help put wildfire out quickly Demolished building makes way for employee housing Southwest Harbor artist gives old Styrofoam new life Island police log for week of April 20 Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists