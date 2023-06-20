‘American Pickers’ comes to Maine Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Danielle and Mike from “American Pickers” on History Channel. PHOTO COURTESY OF AMERICAN PICKERS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — History Channel Show “American Pickers” is coming to Maine in August. The show is looking for large, rare collections and things they’ve never seen before.To tell them the interesting story behind your stuff to be considered for the show, email americanpickers@cineflix.com, leave a voicemail at (646) 493-2184 or go on Facebook @GotAPick.Include name, town and state, phone number, where the collection is located and a description of the items. Only private collections will be considered. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Island American Pickers History Channel Collections Recommended for you Popular Southwest Harbor death deemed a hit-and-run Golf of Maine opens in Southwest Harbor TCS hires teacher for new pre-K program Bar Harbor voters elect Brechlin, Caines, Peacock and Shank to Town Council Longtime MDI High cheer coach steps down Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists