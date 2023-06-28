Ambrosia Cooking School hosts free talk July 1 Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Ambrosia Cooking School is hosting a free food thoughts and conversation from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at its location at 19 Rodick Street in town.The conversation will cover topics such as cooking while traveling, cooking while injured or not feeling well, or cooking when you just don’t feel like it.Space is limited so call (207) 288-4523 to reserve a spot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Cooking Cooking School Ambrosia Cooking School Talk Free Program Recommended for you Popular Young chef brings taste of Japan to Bar Harbor Unscheduled cruise ship makes port, town responds Police continue search off Crooked Road in Bar Harbor Unscheduled cruise ship originally bound for Bucksport New shuttle service to begin trips up Cadillac Mountain Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists