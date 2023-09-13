Acadia Disposal District holds waste collection day Sept. 23 Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — Acadia Disposal District is having a household hazardous waste and universal waste collection day on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Mount Desert Island High School’s rear parking lot.Outer island towns can bring their waste from 9-10 a.m., and the MDI general public and other towns can bring theirs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.For more information and for a list of what materials will be accepted, go to the home page of the town’s website, www.mtdesert.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Acadia Disposal District Household Hazardous Waste Universal Waste Waste Collection Recommended for you Popular Motorcycle crash kills Bar Harbor man Beloved barber Razor Ray dies Rental cottages approved in Town Hill FOA seeks new venue for fundraising gala Island police log for week of Sept. 7 Local Events Digital Edition September 7, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists