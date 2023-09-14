Community

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — To ensure the safety of park visitors, the National Park Service will close several areas of Acadia National Park on Friday, Sept. 15, in preparation for Hurricane Lee.

On Friday at 5 p.m., the Park Loop Road from the Sand Beach Entrance Station to the end of the one-way section at Stanley Brook Road, and the one-way section of the Schoodic Loop Road starting at Frazer Point, will be closed to motor vehicles until further notice.