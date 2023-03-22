2nd Infantry Division to hold 100th annual reunion this year Mar 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OLIVIA, N.C. — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.For information about the association and its 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colo., from Sept. 20-24, visit www.2ida.org/product/reunion/10, send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net or call Mike Davino at (919) 356-5692. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Island Bar Harbor Second Division Association Recommended for you Popular Community mourns death of police officer The Whale lands a new owner Cruise ship suit expected to go to trial in July Critics, fans of housing project face off Island police log for week of March 16 E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition March 16, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.