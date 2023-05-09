2023 CAT ferry service May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The CAT ferry service from Maine to Nova Scotia will begin on Thursday, May 25.The CAT will run Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday from May 25 to June 26; daily from June 29 to Sept. 4; and Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Sept. 7 to Oct. 9.For schedules and reservations, go online to www.ferries.ca/thecat/schedule.As of May 2, Bay Ferries Limited had sold 14,556 tickets, representing an increase of 5,368 passengers who had booked travel last year as of May 2, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Cat Ferry Bay Ferries Limited Recommended for you Popular Cruise ship season starts this week Residents move into Jones Marsh neighborhood APPLL holds press conference to welcome first cruise ship Island police log for week of May 4 Southwest Harbor town meeting moves quickly Local Events Digital Edition May 4, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists