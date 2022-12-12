Celebrate the solstice at Jesup Library Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Drop by Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, Dec. 21 for a winter solstice party from 4:30-6:30 p.m., which will offer music, crafts, refreshments and merriment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jesup Memorial Library Bar Harbor Celebration Recommended for you Popular Bar Harbor Lobster Pound to reopen Town to create ethics code for committees High school sports facilities need major improvements Fire department goes shopping to make holidays brighter for community families MDI basketball teams prepare for season opener after gritty preseason E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.