BAR HARBOR — The town’s public health officer reminds residents to nip browntail moth caterpillar problems in the bud.
The browntail moth is an invasive species found on the coast of Maine and Cape Cod. The caterpillar has poisonous hairs that cause dermatitis similar to poison ivy on sensitive individuals. Respiratory distress from inhaling the hairs can be serious.
Caterpillars are active from April to late June. Now is the time to check your property for signs of their winter webs.
Recognizing winter webs
Stand with the sun to your back to check out the trees. Look at the tips of branches for palm-sized webs wrapped tightly in white silk. The silk will reflect the sun and help you differentiate current webs from older webs, which will have no silk reflection.
If you find webs, focus treatment on the trees closest to your house and in high-traffic areas.
Checklist
Recognize browntail moth
winter webs on branch tips of their favorite host trees, including oak, elm, birch, poplar, cherry, fruit and ornamentals.
Remove the webs before the end of March while the rash-causing caterpillars are still inside and dormant.
Recruit the help of a licensed arborist or an FAA certified commercial remote pilot with a specialized vehicle to remove webs that are out of reach. If web removal is not possible due to the height or quantity of webs, hire a licensed pesticide applicator who can treat trees in the early spring to kill the caterpillars.
Reach out to neighbors, coworkers or businesses if you recognize winter webs.