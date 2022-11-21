Bar Harbor transfer station takes Thanksgiving break Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The town of Bar Harbor's Transfer Station will be closed on Thanksgiving as well as Friday, Nov. 25. Normal operations will resume on Saturday from 8-11:45 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Bar Harbor Transfer Station Holiday Hours Recommended for you Popular MDI Drama's 'Oliver!' is outstanding! Seasonal workforce building may come to Kebo Street Comment sought on Great Meadow plan Island police log for week of Nov. 10 ‘The adults know what they're doing’ E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. Mount Desert Islander e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. This week in the MDIslander You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.