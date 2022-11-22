BAR HARBOR — In line with most nonprofits, A Climate To Thrive launches an annual year-end campaign to boost funding for a myriad of sustainability initiatives the organization brings to the island. This year, however, ACTT is asking community members to help meet its most ambitious fundraising goal to date of $75,000 before January 2023.
The push is driven by two specific needs for capacity building: to rent a long-term office space and to hire a third full-time staff member. And thanks to an anonymous donor, all donations given towards the campaign before Nov. 29 will be matched up to $10,000.
“The donations that come from supporters within the community are so critically important to organizations like ours being able to exist,” said ACTT Executive Director Johannah Blackman.
By hiring another dedicated employee and rooting down permanent headquarters, Blackman said that will allow the organization to better develop and implement several community-driven climate solutions before them.
Right now, ACTT is looking to act as a liaison for climate related funding earmarked within the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Blackman said the funding is allocated towards many businesses, nonprofits and municipalities through several staggered programs. Her team wants to inform the public about those opportunities and help them apply for grants.
“That whole field of really helping our community understand and access state and federal funding is becoming really important,” she said. “And it takes a lot of work to understand exactly what they are and how to access them.”
Another opportunity underway at ACTT is the U.S. Department of Energy’s Transitions Initiative Partnership Project that works alongside island communities to transition their energy systems to better address climate change and other challenges. Mount Desert Island was one of 12 communities in the country chosen to participate in the 2022 program.
“We have the opportunity to develop a really detailed technical understanding of exactly how we could transition this island off of fossil fuels in a way that really builds equity and resilience in the community,” Blackman said.
Lastly, ACTT has created a program called Vocal Leads the Way to support other localities throughout the state that are engaged in similar community-driven climate action initiatives.
Blackman said other organizations have asked to replicate the first-of-their kind rollouts coming from ACTT that are focused on access and equity within climate solutions.
“They started turning to us asking for support. And so we’ve created a program where we all support each other and exchange resources,” she said. “But that also takes time and energy to help spread these models.”
Nonprofits like ACTT can receive state and federal funding through grants, but Blackman said those revenue sources are often for very specific purposes and hard to get. Community member donations make up most of the funds that not only allow ACTT to implement the aforementioned programs but also continue operations on a day-to-day basis.
“It’s hard to write a grant for something really new and innovative that’s really needed,” Blackman said. “But this general operating fund will allow us to build these types of models that are really going to serve our community.”
Blackman said ACTT has raised around $20,000 since its announcement at the beginning of the month, but she anticipates the nature of the giving season will garner more support.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.