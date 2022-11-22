Mount Desert Islander

BAR HARBOR — In line with most nonprofits, A Climate To Thrive launches an annual year-end campaign to boost funding for a myriad of sustainability initiatives the organization brings to the island. This year, however, ACTT is asking community members to help meet its most ambitious fundraising goal to date of $75,000 before January 2023.

The push is driven by two specific needs for capacity building: to rent a long-term office space and to hire a third full-time staff member. And thanks to an anonymous donor, all donations given towards the campaign before Nov. 29 will be matched up to $10,000.

