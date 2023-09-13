Mount Desert Islander

ANP Dane Farm concept plan

The Dane Farm seasonal workforce housing for Acadia National Park concept site plan.

 COURTESY OF FOA

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park last week awarded a contract to Hedefine Engineering & Design of Ellsworth to design a 56-bed housing complex for seasonal employees at the Harden Farm property on Kebo Street in Bar Harbor, across from the golf course.

There is currently a total of eight one-bedroom apartments at that site.

