ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park last week awarded a contract to Hedefine Engineering & Design of Ellsworth to design a 56-bed housing complex for seasonal employees at the Harden Farm property on Kebo Street in Bar Harbor, across from the golf course.
There is currently a total of eight one-bedroom apartments at that site.
“Some of the new units are going to be eight-bed suites with a common kitchen and dining area,” Brandon Bies, the park’s deputy superintendent, told the Acadia Advisory Commission on Monday.
“We will also have about 24 one-bedroom efficiency apartment units.”
He said the design process could be completed next spring. Construction will be done in two phases.
“We are hopefully looking at having the contract for construction of the first phase awarded sometime next summer,” Bies said. “We are super excited because we have been talking about the need for housing for such a long time.”
Meanwhile, Friends of Acadia last Friday closed on its purchase of the 4.1-acre Dane Farm property at the north end of Jordan Pond Road in Seal Harbor, near the Park Loop Road, where it plans to build housing for seasonal Acadia employees.
FOA acquired the property from Seal Harbor Properties LLC, which is controlled by members of the Rockefeller family, for what FOA says is the discounted price of $265,000. It is assessed for tax purposes by the town of Mount Desert at $266,000.
“We are thrilled that our investment will be matched 1-1 with federal Centennial Challenge funds, demonstrating the true power of public-private partnerships,” said FOA President and CEO Eric Stiles.
FOA expects to have final designs for the housing by mid-October.
Part of the property has been used by the Land and Garden Preserve for the storage of equipment and materials.
FOA plans to build a primary residence with five bedrooms and an accessory building with three bedrooms on the site. Stiles said construction could start as early as next spring. He said the remainder of the property is to be converted into a meadow.
Once construction and other work on the property is completed, FOA plans to donate the land and buildings to Acadia.
“The park suffers, like many other organizations, from a crisis in affordable housing,” said Neva Goodwin, managing partner of Seal Harbor Properties. “We are very happy to assist in a transaction that will address a small part of the need.”
Park officials say the need is indeed great. Superintendent Kevin Schneider told the Advisory Commission that the scarcity of affordable seasonal housing was one of the main reasons the park again this year fell far short of its hiring goal for seasonal employees.
“This year we wanted to fill 175 summer seasonal positions, but we were only able to fill approximately 115 of them,” Schneider said. “Part of that is related to housing because we can’t offer a summer seasonal position to someone unless it comes with housing.”
He said the park had an especially tough time recruiting trail crew members, custodians, heavy equipment operators, people who are required to have commercial driver’s licenses and entrance fee collectors.