Van with seven aboard crashes on Park Loop Road

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Seven people who were in a mini-van that ran off the Lower Mountain Road here and ended up on its roof at the bottom of a 30-foot embankment Friday escaped without life-threatening injuries.

According to ranger reports, the Honda Odyssey van was heading north on that section of the Park Loop Road, approximately half a mile south of the Cadillac Mountain Road, when the 60-year-old driver from Boxborough, Massachusetts, apparently fell asleep. The van crossed the oncoming lane, hit a granite coping stone, and went over the near-vertical embankment landing upside down. Multiple airbags deployed.

Along with Rangers, a fire truck and ambulances from Bar Harbor and other MDI towns rushed to the air of the driver, three other adults, and three minors in the vehicle. Everyone had exited the mini-van and were outside when crews arrived. Only the driver sustained some cuts and bruises and required treatment at Mount Desert Island Hospital. The rest were unhurt.

That section of the loop road was closed for approximately an hour and half while a crane from L.E. Norwood and Sons Masonry of Bar Harbor raised the mini-van back onto the road where it could be hauled off by an Acadia Towing flatbed. No charges were filed. The vehicle is considered a total loss.