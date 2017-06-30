Shutdown will not affect state ferries, Route 3 work to halt until July 10

BAR HARBOR — Regardless of whether a state government shutdown occurs, work on the Route 3 reconstruction project is set to pause for the first week of July for a long-planned holiday break.

Construction work will be stopped beginning July 1, the Maine Department of Transportation said, and will not resume until Monday, July 10. Utility companies will resume work July 5 in some locations.

The one-way detour loop remains in effect.

A statement from the governor’s office released Thursday said that the state ferry service will continue to operate in the case of a shutdown, as will state parks, law enforcement and the Maine Marine Patrol.

“Preparing for the likelihood and severity of government shutdown, Governor LePage last week directed commissioners of every department, as well as the Treasurer, Secretary of State, State Auditor and Attorney General, to determine which employees will work and which services are provided during the duration of a Declaration of Civil Emergency,” a statement released from the Governor’s office Thursday said. “Governor LePage continues to review designations of emergency personnel on a case-by-case basis,” but he has already designated several functions as emergency.

