Morris-Myers to play in organ series

BAR HARBOR — Julia Morris-Myers will be the featured musician in a concert at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Parish, 41 Mount Desert St., on Friday, Aug. 25, from 12:15-1 p.m.

Morris-Myers was organist and choirmaster at St. Saviour’s from 2005-2015. A native of Texas, she graduated from Baylor University and holds both the Colleague and Service Playing Certificates from the American Guild of Organists.

Currently she serves as director of music at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, Md. Earlier this summer, she took her sixth foreign tour as accompanist for an American choir. This trip was an exploration of the Canadian Maritimes, and as with other tours, she came back with a renewed appreciation of music’s ability to transcend barriers of culture, race and religion.

The church features a 27-rank Visser-Rowland tracker organ, which is used in worship services each week and to support community choral and instrumental performances.

The Summer Organ Series is made possible by the support of St. Saviour’s Friends of Music. Admission to the recitals is by donation. A reception will follow to meet the artists. The church is handicapped-accessible. Call the church at 288-4215 or visit StSaviours.me.