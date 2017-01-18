MDI girls tripped by Hawks, Ponies

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ basketball team fell to both Hermon High School and Foxcroft Academy last week, putting their season record at 7-4.

The Trojans were defeated by the Hawks 61-36 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at home. Foxcroft had a narrow 57-46 win over the Trojans on their home turf on Saturday night.

Against Hermon, the Trojans were stopped again and again by the Hawks’ strong and fast defense.

The Hawks were up 12-6 by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, MDI scored six points to Hermon’s 19 to end the half with the Hawks in the lead 31-12.

By the end of the third quarter, the Hawks were up 50-18.

The Trojans had a late fourth-quarter surge to score 18 points over the Hawks’ 11, but the final score was Hawks 61, Trojans 36.

Emily Banks led the scoring with seven points, followed by Maddy Good and Rachelle Swanson with five points each.

Maya Watras and Mariah Hamor each scored four points. Alexis Clarito and Maddy Candage had three points each, and Abbe Miller scored one point.

Despite Thursday’s loss, the Trojans went into Saturday’s Foxcroft game with a lot of fight left in them.

Foxcroft led at the end of the first quarter 19-9. In the second quarter, the Trojans picked up 12 points to the Ponies’ nine points for a score of 28-21 heading into halftime.

MDI trailed by 16 at the end of the third quarter, with Foxcroft up 46-30. In the final eight minutes of the game, the Trojans’ offense surged to score 16 points to Foxcroft’s 11 points, but the Ponies would walk away with the 57-46 win.

Leading the scoring was Clarito with 12 points, including both 3-pointer tries and four foul shots out of seven attempts.

Maya Watras scored nine points and was 5-for-9 from the foul line.

Candage sank seven points, while Julia Watras and Miller each scored four points.

Hamor and Hannah Chamberlain each sank one 3-pointer for a total of three points each, and Good scored two points.

“It’s always tough after losses, but the big thing is to pick ourselves up and get back to work,” said Head Coach Brent Barker. “It’s a long season, and we’ve got seven games to go.”

He said the team is taking it day by day with a goal of improving during each practice.

“Our goal is always to get better every day,” Barker said. “We will learn from these two losses and try to get better and build off those games.”

The girls are set to play a makeup game against Presque Isle High School on Wednesday night at home. MDI will host Central High School on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3:30 p.m.