League of Women Voters to start public conversations

ELLSWORTH — A 10-month public dialogue series sponsored by the League of Women Voters-Downeast will open with a conversation on the topic “Ballot Questions in Maine: Whose Initiatives Are They?” at Pat’s Pizza on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Former state Sen. Jill Goldthwait, Sen. Brian Langley and Rep. Louie Luchini will be featured. Light snacks will be served, and beverages can be purchased.

The meetings will feature remarks by experts and time for participants to interact with each other and the audience. Each topic first will be discussed on the league’s Democracy Forum radio program, which airs on WERU-FM the third Friday of the month at 10 a.m.

Topics for future conversations include “fake” news, issues facing the “two Maines” and global trade.

“As a nonpartisan group, we want to bring folks together in a mutually respectful atmosphere to discuss issues facing our community, state and nation,” said Ann Luther, local league leader.

Email downeast@lwvme.org or visit www.lwvme.org.