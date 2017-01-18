Jesup closed till Tuesday, Jan. 24

BAR HARBOR–The Jesup Memorial Library will be closed until at least Tuesday, Jan. 24, because of dust resulting from brickwork on the back of the building.

“The staff of the Jesup is sad and frustrated that we aren’t able to serve our community at the moment,” said Ruth A. Eveland, library director.

“We know we are a lifeline for many people and are doing what we can through the limited resources of our used bookstore for access to books for desperate readers.”

In order to offer some services to patrons, the Jesup’s book store, Secondhand Prose, will be open every day from 2-4 p.m. until the library reopens. There will be limited internet usage with library laptops, and books available at the store can be borrowed at no cost. In addition, books can be downloaded through the downloadable library (maine.overdrive.com) and Wi-Fi can be accessed outside the building. Any items that are due can be dropped in the book drop outside the Jesup.

The PJ Story Time on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. will be held next door to the library at the YWCA. Thursday’s book signing with Dr. Robert Gallon has been rescheduled to Friday, Mar. 10. The Words Unleashed Story Slam on Fri., Jan. 20, has been canceled, and the special story time on Sat., Jan. 21, will be rescheduled at a later date. This week’s story times, knitting and writing groups have been canceled.

“We are aware that this is a great inconvenience to many, but we are looking out for the health and safety of our staff and patrons,” said Ron Beard, chairman of the Jesup’s board of directors.

The staff and board of the Jesup offer their sincere thanks to the YWCA MDI and to the Bar Harbor Congregational Church for allowing us to move events to their buildings during the library’s closure.

Contact Melinda Rice, director of development, at 801-8331 or [email protected]

Updated Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m.