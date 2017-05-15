Interior Sec. Suspends Acadia Commission

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke has ordered the Citizen’s Advisory Commission here to cease meeting until further notice.

Members of the commission, which represents the towns surrounding Acadia, were notified of the suspension in a May 9 email from park superintendent Kevin Schneider.

“Our upcoming meeting scheduled for June 5 is postponed,” Schneider wrote. “The Interior Department has commenced a review of federal advisory committees, including the Acadia Advisory Committee, in order to ensure their compliance with both the Federal Advisory Committee Act and recent Executive Orders,” he continued.

“Therefore, FACA committee meetings nationwide scheduled through September 2017 are paused until further notice. Depending on the timing of this review, this could also affect our meeting scheduled for September 11.”

Another prominent nearby National Park Service unit also affected by the order is the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Maine’s newest national monument, Katahdin Woods and Waters in Northern Maine, is currently under separate review following an order from President Trump earlier this month calling for another look at monuments established by President Barack Obama.

The Acadia Commission was created in 1986 in the same act of Congress that established a permanent boundary for the park. Its authorization expired in 2006 but was renewed in 2008 a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate by Susan Collins.

A bill introduced by Senator Angus King last year to formalize the annexation of more than 1,000 acres of land at Schoodic Peninsula by Acadia also includes an amendment to make the commission permanent.

On Monday, Friends of Acadia President David MacDonald, emphasized the importance of the commission to maintaining a close working relationship between the park and area towns.

“The Acadia National Park Advisory Commission has been an important forum for communication between the local communities and the Park Service for decades,” he said in an email statement. “The Commission serves as a sounding board and diverse set of voices from around the region and state that benefits park staff as they navigate complex issues; Friends of Acadia believes that it will only harm Acadia to suspend the meetings of the Advisory Commission, as the administration in Washington has recently ordered.”

MacDonald said his organization, since the announcement of the suspension, has been reaching out to park staff, commission members, and Maine’s Congressional delegation “to see how we can help resolve this challenge.”

“Citizen engagement at Acadia is at an all-time high,” McDonald said. “This order seems in direct contradiction to that growing public interest.”

All 16 members of the commission are appointed by the Secretary of the Interior or the Governor of Maine. They include those representing the general public, the State of Maine, and the towns of Bar Harbor, Cranberry Isles, Gouldsboro, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Swans Island, Tremont, Trenton, Winter Harbor and Frenchboro.

Schneider, who is just transmitting orders down the Park Service’s chain of command, must remain neutral on the commission suspension.

“We will update you as we get more information,” he told commission members,” in the email announcing the suspension. “Thank you for your flexibility and your support of Acadia National Park.”