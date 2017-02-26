In pictures this week

MASONIC MILESTONE … Herman Savage, center, of Southwest Harbor was presented his Veterans Medal from the Grand Lodge of Maine earlier this month on the 50th anniversary of his becoming a master mason in Tremont Lodge 77. Presenting the medal was Edward Jellison III, right, district deputy grand master, accompanied by Scott Alley, left, senior warden. Savage has served as lodge chaplain for more than 25 years.
PHOTO COURTESY OF JOSEPH MARSHALL
RISING TO THE OCCASION … Crews at work last Friday on utility lines at the intersection of Eden Street and Mount Desert Street. A traffic light is planned for the intersection as part of the Route 3 reconstruction project. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
ROOM FOR GROWTH … Women entrepreneurs are invited to apply for one of three scholarships for three-month memberships at Bar Harbor’s co-working office, Anchorspace, to get their businesses launched. Anchorspace has teamed up with the YWCA of Mount Desert Island to provide the service. The value of each scholarship is about $300. Applications will be decided on a rolling basis. Applicants can apply at anchorspace.com, pick up an application at the YWCA or email [email protected]
PHOTO COURTESY OF YWCA
PINING FOR TALL TREES … Crews limbed and removed European black pines in preparation for the reconstruction of Route 3. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES