In pictures this week

Students at the Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor explore the newly restored playground boat delivered last week after being refurbished by members of the U.S. Coast Guard. The restoration project kicks off a $125,000 fundraising effort to rebuild the playground. Donations are being accepted at Bar Harbor Bank and Trust branches under the Pemetic Playground Fund, at the school office and at buckets soon to appear at area businesses. Progress can be tracked on Facebook at “Southwest Harbor Playground Renovation Fund.”ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
Members of the Mount Desert Police Department went shopping last week, buying 110 coats and 20 pairs of gloves for needy children on Mount Desert Island. The coats will be donated to Bar Harbor Bank and Trust in Northeast Harbor and distributed through the Coats for Kids program.
ISLANDER PHOTO COURTESY OF MDPD
Dr. Marc Fine and veterinary assistant Elizabeth Keene of Acadia Veterinary hospital demonstrate emergency veterinary care with Fine’s black lab, Poppy Seed. Thirty-three first responders from Mount Desert Island fire and ambulance services attended a class recently on “assisting dogs and cats during an emergency situation.” A few of the topics presented were handling techniques, vital signs, the pet oxygen mask and CPR. PHOTO COURTESY OF JACK MARTEL
Numerous holiday displays grace the lawn of the Albee residence on Walls Street in Otter Creek on Wednesday evening, the longest night of the year.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
Students in the second, third and fourth grades at the Connors Emerson School in Bar Harbor recently held a holiday concert. Among the offerings were a special Star Wars tribute with violin bows aglow like lightsabers. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN