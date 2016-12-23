In pictures this week

Students at the Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor explore the newly restored playground boat delivered last week after being refurbished by members of the U.S. Coast Guard. The restoration project kicks off a $125,000 fundraising effort to rebuild the playground. Donations are being accepted at Bar Harbor Bank and Trust branches under the Pemetic Playground Fund, at the school office and at buckets soon to appear at area businesses. Progress can be tracked on Facebook at “Southwest Harbor Playground Renovation Fund.” ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD