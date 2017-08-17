Fire damages seasonal rental in Manset

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Firefighters from all Mount Desert Island departments responded Thursday to a structure fire at a seasonal rental off the Shore Road in Manset.

The report of a fire at 92 Shore Road came in at about 5:20 p.m. The structure, according to property tax records, is owned by Carlisle Landel and advertised on homeaway.com as a seasonal rental.

According to one person at the scene, the renters came home to find a fire in the second story, where the seasonal residential unit is located. Several large garages are located on the ground level.

Firefighters had the fire under control and were clearing the scene shortly after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported.