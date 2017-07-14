Drug bust on MDI nets six

SOUTHWEST HARBOR —Six people were arrested early Friday on drug charges after agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and other law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at two residences on the Marshall Brook Road and seized heroin and crack cocaine.

Shannon Wass, 42, of Southwest Harbor; Torrie McIntosh-Figueroa, 25, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Alyssa Penney, 20, of South Portland were each charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs.

Scott Cote, 30, of Southwest Harbor was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and unlawful trafficking in drugs.

Paul Cote, 32, of Charleston was charged with unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs. Zachary Elkins, 25, of Tremont was charged with unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs.

According to a press release by MDEA Commander Peter Arno, a seventh person, Jordan Anderson, 26, of Bangor was charged by Maine State Police with eluding a police officer and driving to endanger after she drove off from one of the residences while the warrants were being executed.

The arrests follow a month-long investigation into the importation of heroin and crack cocaine for sale in coastal Hancock County, Arno said. Agents seized 20 grams of heroin, 25 grams of crack cocaine and $3,150 in cash believed to be the proceeds of the sale of drugs.

The six people arrested were booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth and scheduled to make an initial appearance in court today.

Along with the state police, officers from police departments in Southwest Harbor and Bar Harbor and deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department assisted the MDEA.