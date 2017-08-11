Cornils to continue organ series

BAR HARBOR — Ray Cornils will be the featured musician in a Summer Organ Series concert at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Parish, 41 Mount Desert St, on Friday, Aug. 18, from 12:15-1 p.m.

The church features a 27-rank Visser-Rowland tracker organ, which is used in worship services each week and to support community choral and instrumental performances.

The Summer Organ Series is made possible by the support of St. Saviour’s Friends of Music. Admission to the recitals is by donation. A reception will follow to meet the artists. The church is handicapped-accessible. Call the church at 288-4215 or visit StSaviours.me.