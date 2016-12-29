Advisors needed

Friday - Dec 30, 2016
December 29, 2016

BAR HARBOR — The MDI YMCA is looking for club advisors to host local trips to Acadia National Park. Anyone interested in leading an outdoor activity club should email Nick at [email protected]

Potential clubs could include winter hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, fat tire biking or any other popular winter activities that can be done on the island.

The YMCA will provide a meeting area for the club and any trip planning assistance club advisors need. Advising a club also means a free membership to the YMCA. Clubs can cover a whole range of ages to include all the members of the YMCA and community.

