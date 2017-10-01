Youth baseball returns to Tremont

TREMONT — A doubleheader between the MDI Falcons and Sebasticook baseball teams marked the first organized youth game played in the town in recent years.

The Falcons lost both games Sept. 17 but had strong showings in both. The team scored seven runs in the first game, and a solid pitching performance from Austin Raymond in the second game held Sebasticook to three runs.

The team returned to the field this past Sunday for games against the Machias Revolution and the Harrington Pirates. After dropping the first game against Machias, the Falcons beat Harrington 15-12 in the second game. Raymond was the winning pitcher, and Bass Harbor’s Nick Fonseca got the save in the sixth inning.

Scott Grierson and Mark Garland created the MDI Falcons in 2011, and the team has since fielded players as young as eight and as old as 18. The team offers preseason play in the spring, traveling ball in the summer, fall league play and even winter games at the Mahaney Dome in Orono.

The win over Harrington marked the Falcons’ first win in Tremont in more than a decade. It was the team’s final homestand of the fall.