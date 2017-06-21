Young team on upswing

BAR HARBOR — The young players on the Mount Desert Island High School junior varsity baseball team made great strides this spring season, culminating in a 6-10 record.

“We did well although our record didn’t really show the progress we made,” said Head Coach Brent Barker.

The squad, made up of eight freshmen, four sophomores and one junior, included Isaiah Sawyer, Jason Bulger, Alex Foster, Jack DaCorte, Oliver Blank, Eilon Zboray, Kyle Nicholson, Chandler Strout, Nick Corson, Colyn Rich, Chris Horton, Erik Merchant, Anthony Lawson and Parker Shortell.

“Our older players had to step up this season while the younger players learned how to play at the high school level for the first time,” said the coach.

Eight players had the chance to pitch during the season, while each player worked on offensive and defensive skills.

“There was huge improvement by every player, and everyone contributed at some point during the season,” Barker said.

The most memorable game of the season came when the Class B Trojans defeated Class A Bangor High School 11-7.

Bangor, whose varsity team won the Class A state championship on Saturday, has defeated the Trojans for the better part of a decade.

But Barker’s team proved that it could give any opponent a run for its money.

“We showed that we can beat any team on a given night,” said Barker. “We made plays when we needed to, and that was a highlight of our season. It was huge for us.”