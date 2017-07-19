York wins Flamingo 4-Miler race

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Wesley York, 17, of Naperville, Ill., won the Flamingo 4-Miler on Sunday in just 23 minutes, 40 seconds, a pace of less than a six minutes per mile.
Bradford Eslin, 39, of Bucksport came in second in 23:52, followed by 29-year-old Dylan Brann of Bar Harbor in 24:05.
Liza Neely, 15, of Richmond, Va., was the first female finisher in 27:53, followed by 30-year-old Rebecca Happnie-Yoder of Milford in 28:55. Laura Anderson, 40, finished third for the women in 29:15.
Some 76 runners participated in the 4-mile race, one of many events held as part of the Flamingo Festival.
Thick fog hovered over the runners at the starting line at Seawall Campground in Southwest Harbor, but the sun broke through the clouds soon after the race started, and participants had a clear path to the finish line at the Tremont Consolidated School.
Flamingo 4-Miler
- Wesley York 23:40
- Bradford Eslin 23:52
- Dylan Brann 24:05
- Gary Dennis 24:15
- Michael Ross 24:31
- Matthew Mace 25:29
- Stephen Brookes 25:46
- Andrew Simon 26:02
- Liza Neely 27:53
- Scott Hero 27:56
- Zac Gilhooley 28:03
- Rebecca Happnie-Yoder 28:55
- Michael Westphal 29:09
- Laura Anderson 29:15
- Angie 29:25
- Robin Clarke 29:34
- Christopher Heel 30:22
- Tony Santiago 30:24
- Melissa Hickey 30:51
- Tricia Brown 31:04
- Justin Karlik 31:15
- Ashley Santerre 31:18
- Brittany Fabbri 31:22
- Angela Walsh 31:48
- Lisa Kearns 31:54
- Tom Kirby 32:04
- Mike Miller 32:22
- Ed Charles 32:28
- Audrey Josephite 33:00
- Susan Kolakowski 33:45
- Erin Dunbar 33:53
- Bailey Bishoff 33:54
- Robert Walsh 34:03
- Kate Harris 34:20
- Sylvie Smiley 34:55
- Lloyd Harmon 35:09
- Michael Madell 35:15
- Monica Hurst 35:41
- Emmy Watson 35:51
- Tamera Murphy 36:10
- Eric Norberg 36:22
- Kristy Sharp 37:08
- Ricky Malo 37:16
- Elizabeth Williams 38:06
- Judith Blake 38:30
- Alex Doll 38:45
- Elizabeth Keim 39:10
- Jill York 39:14
- Jamalah Munir 39:48
- Keith Tharp 39:49
- Andi Miner 40:41
- Tina Nichols 40:41
- Amelia Wilson 41:24
- Karen Norberg 41:45
- Robin Emery 41:48
- Pamela Beam 42:00
- Jill Strain 42:02
- Sandy Wilder 43:34
- Jody Mattson 45:41
- Darlene Mattson 45:41
- Mark Leonard 45:59
- Melissa Daniels 46:15
- Danielle Taylow 46:16
- Karen Girard 49:47
- Cheryl Murphy 49:49
- Allison Inman 51:05
- Bernadette Sharkey 54:46
- Casey Schuller 1:08:03
- Candace Schuller 1:08:07
- Alexandra Rockwell 1:09:33
- Annie Wilder 1:13:06
- Jennifer Waters 1:13:14
- Rosemary Grosse 1:14:03
- Jessica Williams 1:14:10