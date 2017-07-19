York wins Flamingo 4-Miler race

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Wesley York, 17, of Naperville, Ill., won the Flamingo 4-Miler on Sunday in just 23 minutes, 40 seconds, a pace of less than a six minutes per mile.

Bradford Eslin, 39, of Bucksport came in second in 23:52, followed by 29-year-old Dylan Brann of Bar Harbor in 24:05.

Liza Neely, 15, of Richmond, Va., was the first female finisher in 27:53, followed by 30-year-old Rebecca Happnie-Yoder of Milford in 28:55. Laura Anderson, 40, finished third for the women in 29:15.

Some 76 runners participated in the 4-mile race, one of many events held as part of the Flamingo Festival.

Thick fog hovered over the runners at the starting line at Seawall Campground in Southwest Harbor, but the sun broke through the clouds soon after the race started, and participants had a clear path to the finish line at the Tremont Consolidated School.

Flamingo 4-Miler