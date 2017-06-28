YMCA offers summer fun

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA offers a full schedule of exercise groups, classes and activities for all ages during the summer.

Camp Cadillac, a day camp for boys and girls entering kindergarten to sixth grade, runs Monday through Friday. Families can sign up their child or children in weekly increments.

Kids ages 13-15 can enter the YMCA’s counselors-in-training program, a leadership development program for youth interested in expanding their horizons and obtaining life skills.

The YMCA also offers a hiking camp, three swim camps, a rhythmic gymnastics camp, a Brazilian jiu jitsu camp run by Unity Jiu Jitsu School in New York City, and a soccer camp through Challenger Sports, a British-based soccer camp. For those kids who might not want to dedicate a whole week to one activity, the YMCA still offers beginner and intermediate Brazilian jiu jitsu for kids on Wednesdays and Fridays beginning at 5 p.m.; Fit Kids on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.; and Strength Training for Middle Schoolers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-4 p.m. Fit Kids and strength training help kids learn how to use the fitness center at the MDI YMCA properly while giving them the confidence to take their health into their own hands.

Swim lessons continue to be offered throughout the summer.

Between the Healthy Living Department and the Aquatics Department, the MDI YMCA offers over a dozen classes from morning cardio or weight lifting classes to aqua aerobics and aquatics strength training. High schoolers who want to keep in shape or train for the fall sports season can participate in Strength Training for High Schoolers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. Workout Warrior on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. will be led by fitness trainer Danielle as an intense strength and conditioning program.