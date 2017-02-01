YMCA Aquathon

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks Swim team will host the Annual Aquathon fundraising event this Sunday, Feb. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the YMCA at 20 Park St. in Bar Harbor.

This year, in addition to raising money for the MDI Shark swim team, each swimmer is bringing items to the pool for a donation to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. In an email to Shark parents, Bar Harbor Food Pantry Director Jennifer Jones said, “I feel so honored that the team thought of bringing some canned goods for the pantry. Our island community is amazing!”

Every year, coaches give each child a swimming goal to reach, whether it’s completing 40 laps in 1.5 hours or up to 200 laps in 1.5 hours. Swimmers are tasked with asking their friends, neighbors, family and local businesses to support their efforts with pledges based on the number of laps them swim or a flat donation.

Every year, community swimmers, shark alumni and parents also take part in the Aquathon to help raise money for the Sharks.