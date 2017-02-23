Wildlands Snowshoe results

ORLAND — Victor Skorapa of Freeport and Robin Clarke of Ellsworth were the winners of the Wildlands Snowshoe Run on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Skorapa finished the course from Craig Brook National Fishery to Great Pond Mountain in 43 minutes, 19 seconds. Clarke finished in a time of 57:20.

Michael Wade of Ellsworth finished second in 48:54, followed by Jim Hunt of Dedham in 51:25. For the women, Donna Kausen of Addison was the runner-up in 57:21, followed by Melissa Ossanna of Bar Harbor in a time of 59:04.