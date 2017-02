ELLSWORTH — Darling’s is set to host the second Keep ME Warm 5K. The race will start from the showroom on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 9 a.m.

The races will raise money for the Washington-Hancock Community Agency’s THAW Fund for heating fuel. The registration fee is $15, and all proceeds benefit the fund. There will be a variety of drawings for donated prizes afterwards.

For more information, contact Rebecca Leamon at 667-6681 or [email protected]