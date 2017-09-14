Volleyball now at 2-1

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team’s trip to the Portland area resulted in one win and one loss over the weekend.

On Friday, the Trojans defeated Windham in 25-15, 25-18 and 25-13. Mackenzie Hanna had four kills and 20 assists for the Trojans, and Megan Moore added six kills and five aces.

On Saturday, MDI (2-1) lost for the first time this season when it fell 3-1 against unbeaten Cape Elizabeth. The Trojans won the second game of the match and were led by Hanna (five kills and 14 assists) and Maddy Candage (five aces).

MDI was scheduled to face Bucksport (3-0) at home Tuesday. The team’s next game will be at home against Washington Academy (1-0) on Friday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m.