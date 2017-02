HARDCOURT ACTION … Mount Desert Island High School senior Aaron Lichtenstein goes in for a layup during the first unified basketball game of the season against Brewer High School on Monday in Bar Harbor. The Witches defeated the Trojans 77-52. The Trojans are set to host Orono on Feb. 8 and will travel to Bucksport High School to face the Bucks on Monday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m.