Trojans, Vikings split doubleheader

BAR HARBOR — Junior Maddie Thornton hit her second homerun of the season to lead the Mount Desert Island High School varsity softball team to a win over No. 12 Caribou High School in a doubleheader last Saturday afternoon at home.

The No. 10 Trojans lost one and won one on Saturday and are now 5-9 heading into the final two games of the season.

The Lady Trojans lost the first of two games on Saturday 6-3 and won the second game 5-2 with the help of Thornton’s homer.

MDI’s Lindsey McEachern pitched seven innings in the first game, striking out six and giving up 10 hits and six runs.

Freshman Emily York led MDI in game one with a double, while McEachern, Hannah Chamberlain, Lily Cook, Maddie Neal and Mackenzie Dyer each hit one single.

For the Vikings, Rachel Soucy pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, three strikeouts and two walks.

In game two, York stepped up to the mound to pitch a complete game. She allowed three hits and two runs while striking out three and walking three.

Thornton was the big hitter for MDI with a homerun and a triple. Chamberlain and Ruby Brown each hit doubles, while Lily Cook and Hannah Hanscom both singled.

Soucy, of Caribou, allowed six hits and five runs while striking out three and walking three.

MDI at Hermon

The Trojans lost 14-2 to No. 3 Hermon High School last Thursday night at Hermon. The tough Hawks are 14-1 on the season following one loss against Old Town High School.

MDI freshmen Ruby Brown and Maddie Jones each singled for MDI.

For Hermon, Katie Windsor hit three singles and had five RBIs to lead the Hawks. Hailey Perry had three singles and one double.

The Trojans were set to face No. 8 Ellsworth High School on May 31 at Ellsworth and will travel to Old Town High School to face the No. 1 Coyotes on Thursday, June 1, at 4:30 p.m. in the final game of the regular season.