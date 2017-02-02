Trojans stop Vikings, fade against ‘Cats

CARIBOU — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls’ basketball team defeated Caribou High School 56-44 on the road last Saturday after rebounding from a loss at Presque Isle High School the night before in which the Wildcats dominated 50-42.

“It’s hard when we have these overnights where the team stays in hotel rooms with each other so it’s kind of like a sleepover,” said Head Coach Brent Barker. “But it’s about finding that balance between having a good time and making sure they know it’s more like a business trip.

“They did a good job of balancing that, and they came out and did what they had to do, like always.”

MDI shot 20 points in the first quarter while holding Caribou to just seven points.

The Vikings led scoring in the second quarter, 16-11, for a halftime score of 31-23.

In the third quarter, the play was a little tighter, with MDI scoring 13 points and Caribou scoring 12 points to go 44-35 heading into the final quarter.

MDI outscored Caribou again in the fourth quarter 12-9 to secure the 56-44 win.

For MDI, Julia Watras led the scoring with 11 points, including a 3-pointer and seven out of eight foul shots.

Hannah Chamberlain sank three 3-pointers for nine points in the game, followed by Maddy Good with eight points.

Maddy Candage and Maya Watras each had six points, while Abbe Miller and Alexis Clarito each had five points.

Mariah Hamor scored three points, Emily Banks had two points, and Emma Watras scored one point.

MDI at Presque Isle

When the Trojans faced the Wildcats last Friday night, it was nearly a repeat of the game played just a week earlier in Bar Harbor where MDI won 58-44. Only this time, the fates were reversed.

Both teams were tied through the first quarter, with each scoring 11 points.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats led scoring by only one point for a halftime score of 23-22.

But after halftime, the Wildcats sank their teeth into the Trojans, scoring 11 points and allowing just four MDI points in the third quarter. The teams headed in to the final quarter 34-26.

MDI put on the pressure and put up 16 points to tie Presque Isle as far as fourth quarter scoring was concerned, but the Trojan’s third quarter deficit meant the Wildcats left the court with a 50-42 victory.

Maya Watras led MDI’s scoreboard with 10 points, including two of two shots from the foul line.

Abbe Miller sank a 3-pointer and two 2-pointers for seven points, while Maddy Candage scored seven points with field goals and a successful free throw.

Julia Watras scored six points, and Hannah Chamberlain sank two 3-pointers for six points.

Maddy Good, Emma Watras and Mariah Hamor all scored two points apiece.

Barker said the thought of the playoffs has come to mind, but that the team is focused on one game at a time.

“We really want to do a better job of executing and staying patient in our offense,” said the coach. “Defensively, we keep talking about shoring up our defense and our communication a bit.”

MDI will take on Orono High School in the final home game of the season tonight, Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. The four seniors on the team will be recognized during senior night.

“That’s always an emotional night for everybody. It’s their night, and I expect them to come back out and play hard, and they always do,” Barker said.

The girls play their final game of the regular season at Ellsworth High School next Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m.