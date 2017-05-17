Trojans shutout Wildcats

PRESQUE ISLE — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity baseball team handed Presque Isle High School two losses in a doubleheader last Saturday at Presque Isle.

The Trojans defeated the Wildcats 4-3 in the first game and 10-1 in the second game. The wins helped MDI advance to 4-5 and No. 10 in the Heal Point Standings.

MDI senior Seth Clark pitched a full seven innings in game one, striking out 11, walking one batter and allowing three earned runs and four hits.

Senior Mac Shea led the Trojans with two doubles, while junior Nick Stanley and sophomore Drew Shea each hit singles.

For Presque Isle, Adam Paterson pitched 5-1/3 innings, allowing four runs, four hits and two walks. In the final 1-2/3 innings, Connor DeMarchant struck out one MDI player.

The Trojans were on a roll in the second game with each batter hitting at least once.

Mac Shea hit three singles, while Riley Swanson, Stanley Grierson and Drew Shea each hit two singles. The rest of the lineup – Stanley, Alden Fournier, Matt Perconti and Finn McConomy – each had one single.

In game two, junior Adam Kennedy pitched seven innings for MDI, striking out two while allowing one hit.

“That’s a tough one, to go up there and win not only one but two games,” said MDI Head Coach Andy Pooler. “We were sitting pretty good after that second game.”

Pooler said that the team has had the same mission and game plan since day one of the season, but that the Presque Isle wins show that the team is starting to find its mojo.

“We just finally started to get into that groove in the second game,” said Pooler. “We haven’t changed anything – we’ve just been staying the course and staying positive.”

Every player on the team has something to be proud of after Saturday’s wins.

“Everyone contributed in some way, whether it was on the bat or on the mound,” he said.

MDI at Foxcroft

MDI fell to Foxcroft Academy 6-4 last Thursday night in Dover-Foxcroft.

Perconti pitched for six innings while striking out nine Ponies.

Fournier had two RBIs for the Trojans, while Grierson hit two doubles.

The Trojans are set to face the 3-5 John Bapst Memorial High School on Wednesday, and the players and coaches have some extra motivation heading into that game in Bangor after falling to the Crusaders early in the season.

“We don’t want to lose again to the same team,” Pooler said. “We want to get down there, do our job and win and move on to the next game.”

MDI will next face Bucksport High School on Tuesday, May 23, at 4:30 p.m. in Bucksport.