Trojans race past the Riots

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving teams topped Orono High School at Friday’s meet held at the University of Maine.

The girls’ and boys’ teams each finished with 190.2 points, with the Orono girls scoring 47 and the boys 52.

Both teams took home first place in several team and individual events.

Diver Chelsea Schroeder earned a team record with 180.5 diving points in her event.

“I’m really happy with where we are right now. The kids are really starting to get in shape,” said Head Coach Tony DeMuro. “We had lots of best times and kids qualifying for the state meet.”

MDI’s 200-yard medley relay team “A,” made up of Lydia DaCorte, Rachel Jacobs, Sammy Jacobs and Anna Naggert, finished first in that event with a time of 2 minutes, 13.99 seconds.

Maddie Woodworth of MDI finished first in the 200-yard freestyle, followed by teammate Ruby Brown in 2:19.58.

Woodworth also took first place with a time of 1:12.25 in the 100-yard butterfly.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Celeigh Weaver took the top spot with a time of 2:39.75, followed by Eliza Schleif in 2:40.75.

DaCorte handily captured first place in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:33.11, with teammate Naggert finishing second in 6:18.05.

Weaver was the first-place finisher in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:19.45, followed by Rachel Jacobs in 1:22.7.

Brown, Woodworth, Katie-Rose Knoblock and Weaver won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:34.55.

In the boys’ 200-yard medley relay, MDI’s “A” team, made up of Liam Sullivan, Adam Bygdeson, Amos Price and Lanvin Estacio, came in first in 1:56.39.

MDI dominated the 200-yard freestyle, with Zeke Valleau taking first in 2:11.11, followed by Duncan Hetzer in 2:12.13, Luiz Estacio in 2:20.80 and Joe Grubb in 2:40.39.

Price earned the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley, followed by Isaac Weaver in 2:24.33. Price also finished first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.03, ahead of Hetzer in 1:10.95.

Jacob Mitchell and Sam TeHennepe finished in first and second place in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.09 seconds and 26.33 seconds, respectively.

Mitchell also finished first in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.72.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Sullivan finished first in 5:12.93, followed by Orono’s Ben Blood in 6:02.17.

Price, Valleau, Lanvin Estacio and Luiz Estacio took the top spot for the Trojans in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Diver Emerson Jeffery, the only competitor in the category, finished with 116.15 points.

The Trojans next will face rival Ellsworth High School on Friday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. in Ellsworth.

“We are looking forward to some highly competitive meets with Ellsworth next week and a showdown with rival Bangor at the MDI YMCA in two weeks,” said DeMuro.