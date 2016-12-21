Trojans ground Hawks

HERMON — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ varsity basketball team earned a narrow 59-52 victory over the Hermon High School Hawks Monday night to improve to 3-0 on the season.

In the first quarter, guard Andrew Phelps sank two 3-pointers and two 2-pointers.

Riley Swanson, who led the scoring with 18 points during the game, scored five of his points during the first quarter, giving the Trojans 17 points in the quarter.

Hermon’s Varney Isaac scored six points, Marseille Keenan hit two 2-pointers, and Trask Garrett sank one free throw to score 11 total points, giving MDI a six-point lead going into the second quarter.

A number of MDI players put 2-pointers on the board, including Graham Good, Aaron Snurkowski, Russell Kropff

, Devin Parlatore and Derek Collin.

Good was 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. The Trojans scored 15 points in the second quarter.

For the Hawks, Marseille sank two 3-pointers, while Isaac was 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Cody Hawes scored a 3-pointer, while Tyler Hawes and Bishop Jordan added points for Hermon.

The score was 32-27 going into halftime.

The third quarter was low-scoring for both teams.

Swanson came out with two 3-pointers and a 2-point field goal, while Good racked up six points for a total of 14 points in the quarter.

The Hawks scored 13 points, with Keenan putting the majority of the points on the board with two 2-pointers and a 3-pointer. Garrett and Kent also scored points. The quarter ended 46-40.

MDI’s defense finished off the game for the Trojans by keeping Keenan from getting to the paint with the exception of his four free throw points of six attempts.

Isaac scored two points and was 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. Kent scored a 3-pointer and a 2-pointer for a total of 12 points in the fourth quarter.

For the Trojans, Swanson hit a 2-point field goal and was 2-for-6 in free throws.

Phelps sank another 3-pointer, while Good scored four points, and Parlatore scored two, giving MDI the 59-52 victory.

MDI vs. Washington Academy

Last Thursday night, the Trojans defeated the Washington Academy Raiders 78-48 at home.

In that game, Kropff led the scoring with 16 points, followed by Swanson with 11 and Phelps and Drew Rich with 10 points each.

Kropff sank four 3-pointers, six 2-point field goals and made four assists. Swanson had seven assists.

MDI was 6-for-11 from the free-throw line and made 45 percent of its field goal shots.

The Raiders were 11-for-18 from the free-throw line but made just 37 percent of their field goal shots.

“I was really pleased with the wins,” said Head Coach Justin Norwood. Beating Hermon at Hermon is a huge win, and it is always nice to win on your home floor. Defensive rebounding and free throws were problem areas for us, especially against Hermon, and hopefully we can clean that up this week.”

The Trojans were set to play the John Bapst Academy Crusaders Wednesday in Bangor and will play at Mattanawcook Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 4:30 p.m.