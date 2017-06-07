Trojans fall to Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity softball team’s season ended Tuesday after it fell to Foxcroft Academy 2-1 in the preliminary round of the Maine Principals’ Association Class B state tournament at Dover-Foxcroft.

The No. 11 Trojans ended their regular season 5-11.

MDI pitcher Lindsey McEachern held the No. 5 Ponies to just two runs – a huge improvement over the teams’ earlier meetings this season when Foxcroft defeated MDI 18-9 and 6-1.

“I am so proud of the girls and how they came together to battle Foxcroft,” said MDI Head Coach Jamey Lewis. “Lindsey pitched the best game she has pitched all season, and I am so proud of how she threw and kept us in the game.”

McEachern struck out five while allowing five hits. Maddie Neale and Madison Jones each had base hits.

At the top of the seventh inning, MDI had the bases loaded but was unable to get another run to tie up the game.

For Foxcroft, Mackenzie Beaudry allowed two hits and five walks while striking out five.

Beaudry and Jenny Clukey each doubled for the Ponies, while Alli Bourget, Abby Bourget and Cailin Seavey all hit singles.

With just two MDI seniors – Alaina Duley and Natasha Olearcek – graduating this year, the team is set to be stacked with talented and experienced players for next season, including ace pitcher McEachern, a sophomore, as well as consistent hitters such as sophomore Hannah Chamberlain, sophomore Madison Thornton and freshman Neale.

“We have a really young team, and I am excited to see what the future holds,” said Lewis. “We are losing two seniors who I am truly going to miss, but we will have a great returning team.”

MDI at Old Town

Old Town High School held MDI to zero hits last Thursday night in Old Town in the Trojans’ final game of the regular season. The two-loss Coyotes defeated the Trojans 12-0.

Emily York pitched a complete game for MDI, striking out four and walking one while allowing 11 hits and seven earned runs.

For Old Town, McKenna Smith pitched a shutout game in five innings while striking out 14 and walking one.

MDI at Ellsworth

Ellsworth High School rallied over an early deficit to claim an 8-3 win over MDI last Wednesday night in Ellsworth.

For the Eagles, Sammy Mason pitched the first two innings for Ellsworth before Mackenzie Chipman came on in relief and held the Trojans scoreless for the rest of the game. Lindsey McEachern struck out six for MDI.