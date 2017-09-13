Trojans crush Old Town: MDI football overcomes weather delays, game suspension

BAR HARBOR — Not much has been able to stop the Mount Desert Island football team over the past few seasons. Even when forced to finish a game more than 24 hours after starting it, the Trojans once again were unfazed.

MDI posted a dominant first-half performance to secure a 41-14 victory over visiting Old Town in a game that began Friday and finished Saturday. It was the first win of the season for the Trojans, who had narrowly fallen in a road contest against Winslow the week before.

When the game began at 7 p.m. Friday night, MDI quickly raced out to a 12-0 lead with seven minutes, 41 seconds left in the first quarter. Then a lightning strike lit up the Bar Harbor night sky and forced a 30-minute delay.

Unfortunately for both teams, it became clear that the weather wasn’t going to get much better. Another lightning strike came during the delay, at which point the two teams decided it would be best to resume the game the following night.

“It was an interesting scenario for sure,” Head Coach Mark Shields said. “I was really pleased [with] how well the kids responded to the situation and played hard both nights.”

The game resumed at 6 p.m. Saturday, and MDI (1-1) once again scored quickly when Elijah Joyce found the end zone on a touchdown run with 5:55 to play in the opening quarter. The Trojans converted the ensuing 2-point attempt to extend their lead to 20-0.

Yet MDI didn’t stop the onslaught there. The Trojans added three more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 41-0 lead over Old Town (0-2) at the half before pulling its starters during the third and fourth quarters.

Colby Lee led MDI’s rushing attack with 114 yards on four rushes, two of which went for touchdowns. Joyce also scored two touchdowns on the ground, and Andrew Phelps had two through the air and completed each of his three pass attempts for 80 yards.

In addition to his exploits on the ground, Joyce also recorded seven tackles to lead MDI’s defense. Sam Hoff added six tackles for the Trojans, and Abrahm Malloy had three tackles and a fumble recovery.

MDI is on the road for its next game, a Hancock County showdown against Bucksport (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. The Golden Bucks lost to defending Class D North champion Lisbon to open the season but bounced back last week with a three-overtime road win against Mattanawcook Academy.

“This was a well-needed win for the season,” Shields said. “We will need to prepare well to get ready for a very athletic Bucksport team this week.”