Trojans tame Wildcats

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys’ basketball team shot up to a 12-0 record after defeating Presque Isle High School 90-67 Wednesday night at home.

The Wildcats fought hard and were successful in the paint, but the team was no match for the Trojans’ defense, which the team has worked on all season long in practices.

MDI led shot to 23 points in the first quarter, thanks in part to Riley Swanson’s three 3-pointers, while Presque Isle scored 11. Devin Parlatore scored 4 points and Andrew Phelps, Graham Good, Derek Collin and Mac Shea each scored 2 points.

Again in the second quarter, Swanson shot three 3-pointers and Russell Kropff made one 3-pointer. Good had 4 points while Phelps and Mac Shea each scored 2 points to finish the quarter 45-30 heading into halftime.

MDI ratcheted up the pressure in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points in the third quarter.

Phelps scored 5 points including one 3-pointer, while Good and Kropff each scored 4 points. Swanson and Parlatore each sank 2 points and Aaron Snurkowski scored 1 point on a foul shot.

The boys increased their lead by 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Mac Shea scored 6 points and Good had 5 points. Parlatore, Collin, Drew Rich, Gus Reeves, Jimmy Carroll and Drew Shea all contributed to fourth quarter scoring.

For Presque Isle, Griffin Guerrette led with 22 points and Jonah Hudson scored 17 points.

Next up, MDI will host Central High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.