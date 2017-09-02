Trail race set

BAR HARBOR — A trail race to benefit the Mount Desert Island cross-country team has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 9.

The race will take place on the trails at MDI High School and will cover grass, wooded and gravel terrains. Awards will be given to the top-three male and female finishers as well as the top male and female finishers in eight different age groups.

Entry costs $15 per runner. Registration will begin 30 minutes prior to the start of the event. Checks should be made payable to MDI High School.

For more information, visit the MDI Athletics website or email Desiree Sirois at [email protected]