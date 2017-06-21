Tracy’s Karate brings home the gold

Max Webster, at left, and Marissa Richardson of Tracy’s Karate in Bar Harbor are all smiles after winning first place in their jiu-jitsu karta division at a recent karate tournament held at Bucksport High School. More than 200 competitors ages 5 to 75 from Maine and Canada participated. Richardson also earned first place in kumite, or sparring, while Marleigh Richardson and Molly Webster both took first place in their divisions. Malorie Young was promoted to fourth degree black belt while Master Eben Richardson was promoted to seventh degree black belt. McKenzie Young, Meaghan Young and Sensei Lisa Richardson also participated. PHOTO COURTESY OF EBEN RICHARDSON